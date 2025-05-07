We would like to say a big thank you to the 14 people who so generously donated their time and energy to the Love Cemetery Workday. We were able to accomplish all our goals for the first time ever because of the following hard workers: Sherri Norman, Terry and LaDonna Forsythe, Jordan and Ami Backs, Teresa Backs, Mike, Chastity and Gannon McCullick, Quentin Bland, Scotty Scott, Calvin Dobois, Bennie and Linda Salkil. Please know you are very much appreciated.

