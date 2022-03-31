Thank you to all who came to donate blood at the El Dorado Springs Church of Christ on Thursday, March 24th. The folks at the Blood Drive had extended hours due to the blood shortage and our goal was to collect 30 units. Our community really turned out to support the CBCO Blood Drive! We had 52 people register to make a donation and we collected 43 units, thanks to everyone in our community! We appreciate each of you coming out to give your donation. We cannot save lives without your life-saving gift! Thank you so much! Blood from your donations go to many Hospitals, including El Dorado Springs, Nevada, Bolivar, Joplin and Springfield.

Thank you to the following people:

Hannah Bail, Shirley Beckman, Jeffrey Behl, Christina Behl, Jeanette Branham, Lila Carriker, Cina Ceder, Virginia Davis, Shane Davis, Wesley Davis, Brittany Figaro, Suzann Gladden, George Hamrick, Terri Heitz, Robert Hite, Jessica Huegel, Michael Hunter, Patti King, Linda Knight, Brian Koger, Randy Langsten, Kristin Langsten, Courtney Lasley, Randy Leedy, Tana Lumley, Brenda Mart, Kate Matzke, Jennifer Mays, Angel Merz, Patricia Olmstead, Nadine Perkins, Lilly Plain, Karen Reed, Chelsey Rice, Catherine Rivers, Michaela Robertson, Kyle Robertson, Karsten Runkle, Melynda Runkle, Richard Schadowsky, Kay Sewell, Vivian Skalecki, Leola Sobon, Ronald Stebbins, Jessica Stebbins, Brent Swager, Lyn Templeton, Becca Trussell, Deenie Woolery, Teri Biddlecome, Daniel Yoder and Leroy Yoder.

The following are volunteers who serve visibly or behind the scenes for the Blood Mobile: Christena Green, Kay Sewell, Kay Erickson, Jeannie Hertzberg, Lois Herbst, Doris Fortney, Jan Richardson, Sheryl Walker, Pat Moore, Linda Pate, and Teri Biddlecome. Also, a big THANK YOU! to the Church of Christ for letting us use their building for this important event.

Our NEXT Blood Drive is scheduled at the Church of Christ on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 12 to 6. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made by logging on to cbco.org, calling 417-227-5006, or you can call Teri Biddlecome at 876-1115 a week or two prior to the Blood Drive to schedule your appointment.

Teri Biddlecome

CCMH Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer