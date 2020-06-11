Municipal Band fans turn out despite the heat

It was exciting to see so many folks turn out to listen to the Municipal Band’s opening weekend concerts in spite of the readings on thermometers in town. Thank you fans for coming out to listen and be present for the first weekend of our 135th consecutive year to play for our community.

On Friday, June 12, the Band will play to celebrate our visiting Chamber of Commerce, and Sunday we will celebrate Flag Day. So come on down Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. and join us. We’d love to play for you.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, June 12

* Celebrate Chamber of Commerce

1 The Band Played On

2 Burma Patrol

3 Polka 6

4 Call to Victory

5 Oklahoma

6 Bombasto

7 Footlifter

8 Missouri Waltz

9 Over the Rainbow

10 Maple Leaf Rag

11 Mr. Sandman

12 Tennessee Waltz

13 God Bless America

Saturday, June 13

1 Swingin’ Safari

2 Wings of the Army

3 Polka

4 Yellow Rose of Texas

5 Independentia

6 Pie In The Face Polka

7 Blue Moon

8 King Cotton

9 Forrest Gump Suite

10 Footlifter

11 Second Connecticut

12 Holzauction

13 God Bless America

Sunday, June 14

*Flag Day

1 Battle Cry of Freedom

2 American Patrol

3 Armed Forces Salute

4 America the Beautiful

5 You’re a Grand Old Flag

6 Americana

7 There’s A Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere

8 An American Celebration

9 Aces of the Air

10 Hymn to the Fallen

11 Torch of Liberty

12 Let There Be Peace on Earth

13 God Bless America

14 The Star Spangled Banner