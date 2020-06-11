Municipal Band fans turn out despite the heat
It was exciting to see so many folks turn out to listen to the Municipal Band’s opening weekend concerts in spite of the readings on thermometers in town. Thank you fans for coming out to listen and be present for the first weekend of our 135th consecutive year to play for our community.
On Friday, June 12, the Band will play to celebrate our visiting Chamber of Commerce, and Sunday we will celebrate Flag Day. So come on down Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. and join us. We’d love to play for you.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, June 12
* Celebrate Chamber of Commerce
1 The Band Played On
2 Burma Patrol
3 Polka 6
4 Call to Victory
5 Oklahoma
6 Bombasto
7 Footlifter
8 Missouri Waltz
9 Over the Rainbow
10 Maple Leaf Rag
11 Mr. Sandman
12 Tennessee Waltz
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 13
1 Swingin’ Safari
2 Wings of the Army
3 Polka
4 Yellow Rose of Texas
5 Independentia
6 Pie In The Face Polka
7 Blue Moon
8 King Cotton
9 Forrest Gump Suite
10 Footlifter
11 Second Connecticut
12 Holzauction
13 God Bless America
Sunday, June 14
*Flag Day
1 Battle Cry of Freedom
2 American Patrol
3 Armed Forces Salute
4 America the Beautiful
5 You’re a Grand Old Flag
6 Americana
7 There’s A Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere
8 An American Celebration
9 Aces of the Air
10 Hymn to the Fallen
11 Torch of Liberty
12 Let There Be Peace on Earth
13 God Bless America
14 The Star Spangled Banner
