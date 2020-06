The Children’s Trust Fund (CTF) Board of Directors recently awarded $155,442 in COVID-19 Relief Funding to fifteen (15) of its current child abuse prevention grantees. El Dorado Springs R-2 School District’s Parents as Teachers Program was one of the awarded programs. Our PAT program received a $7,000 COVID Relief grant from CTF. Pictured left to right: Emily Dawson – Parent Educator, Jennifer Caldwell – Parent Educator, Lynn McClaughry Parents As Teachers Coordinator, Dr. Theresa Christian Assistant Superintendent, Mark Koca – Superintendent.