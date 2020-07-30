El Dorado Springs Municipal Band Sweating Through the Oldies

The Municipal Band celebrated Christmas in July last weekend with some very cool Christmas songs. The crowd seemed to enjoy what was played and we loved the December reminder that the weather will definitely cool down.

Our summer band has begun its march toward smaller numbers. We had one member leave for the military and we have had our first member leave for college. Now our band will get smaller almost every weekend as plans get under way for the beginning of college and school in general.

Come on down to listen to your Municipal Band every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. We’d love to play for YOU!!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 31

1 Silver Jubilee

2 Band of America

3 Ohio Division

4 Indiana State Band

5 Clarinet Polka

6 True Blue

7 Free World

8 Allied Honor

9 Roundtable March

10 Polka

11 Anchors Aweigh

12 Yellow Rose of Texas

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 1

1 United Nations

2 Invincible Eagle

3 Steel King

4 On Wisconsin

5 Washington Grays

6 Horse and Buggy

7 Bon Voyage

8 Officer of the Day

9 Miss Liberty

10 Polka

11 King Cotton

12 Blame It On The Bossa Nova

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 2

1 Band Played On

2 The Saints Go Marching In

3 Gallant Marines

4 Missouri Waltz

5 Westlawn Dirge

6 March Gloria

7 Chicago Tribune

8 Tennessee Waltz

9 Polka

10 Swing Low

11 You Are My Sunshine

12 Kansas City

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner