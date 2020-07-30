El Dorado Springs Municipal Band Sweating Through the Oldies
The Municipal Band celebrated Christmas in July last weekend with some very cool Christmas songs. The crowd seemed to enjoy what was played and we loved the December reminder that the weather will definitely cool down.
Our summer band has begun its march toward smaller numbers. We had one member leave for the military and we have had our first member leave for college. Now our band will get smaller almost every weekend as plans get under way for the beginning of college and school in general.
Come on down to listen to your Municipal Band every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. We’d love to play for YOU!!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 31
1 Silver Jubilee
2 Band of America
3 Ohio Division
4 Indiana State Band
5 Clarinet Polka
6 True Blue
7 Free World
8 Allied Honor
9 Roundtable March
10 Polka
11 Anchors Aweigh
12 Yellow Rose of Texas
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 1
1 United Nations
2 Invincible Eagle
3 Steel King
4 On Wisconsin
5 Washington Grays
6 Horse and Buggy
7 Bon Voyage
8 Officer of the Day
9 Miss Liberty
10 Polka
11 King Cotton
12 Blame It On The Bossa Nova
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 2
1 Band Played On
2 The Saints Go Marching In
3 Gallant Marines
4 Missouri Waltz
5 Westlawn Dirge
6 March Gloria
7 Chicago Tribune
8 Tennessee Waltz
9 Polka
10 Swing Low
11 You Are My Sunshine
12 Kansas City
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
