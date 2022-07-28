Municipal Band Played for Picnic

Thank you for having us perform for you in the Picnic again this year. We always enjoy playing for you! Boy, this was a hot one, wasn’t it? There is nowhere to go to get away from the heat!

We have some new songs this year and we have been slowly working them in throughout the summer. We hope you have enjoyed them. Come on out to listen to us Friday and Saturday from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. We’d love to play for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 29

1 Billboard March

2 Tenth Regiment

3 Chicago Tribune

4 Sarasota

5 Roundtable March

6 Polka

7 Peacemaker

8 Trumpet Choice

9 Stompin at the Savoy

10 Pan American

11 Invercargill

12 Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 30

1 Torch of Liberty

2 Greater Pittsburgh

3 The Defending Circle

4 Beauty and the Beast

5 Aces of the Air

6 Polka

7 Trombone Choice

8 Stevie Wonder in Concert

9 Liberty Bell

10 Band of America

11 101 – #32, #33, #34

12 Lullaby of Birdland

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 31

1 American Legion

2 Let There Be Peace On Earth

3 Gallant Zouaves

4 Chattanooga Choo Choo

5 Hamilton Field

6 Over the Rainbow

7 Polka

8 Sacred Book

9 Baritone Choice

10 Deep River

11 Gladiator

12 Down by the Riverside

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner