Municipal Band Played for Picnic
Thank you for having us perform for you in the Picnic again this year. We always enjoy playing for you! Boy, this was a hot one, wasn’t it? There is nowhere to go to get away from the heat!
We have some new songs this year and we have been slowly working them in throughout the summer. We hope you have enjoyed them. Come on out to listen to us Friday and Saturday from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. We’d love to play for you!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 29
1 Billboard March
2 Tenth Regiment
3 Chicago Tribune
4 Sarasota
5 Roundtable March
6 Polka
7 Peacemaker
8 Trumpet Choice
9 Stompin at the Savoy
10 Pan American
11 Invercargill
12 Star Spangled Banner Waving Somewhere
13 God Bless America
Saturday, July 30
1 Torch of Liberty
2 Greater Pittsburgh
3 The Defending Circle
4 Beauty and the Beast
5 Aces of the Air
6 Polka
7 Trombone Choice
8 Stevie Wonder in Concert
9 Liberty Bell
10 Band of America
11 101 – #32, #33, #34
12 Lullaby of Birdland
13 God Bless America
Sunday, July 31
1 American Legion
2 Let There Be Peace On Earth
3 Gallant Zouaves
4 Chattanooga Choo Choo
5 Hamilton Field
6 Over the Rainbow
7 Polka
8 Sacred Book
9 Baritone Choice
10 Deep River
11 Gladiator
12 Down by the Riverside
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
