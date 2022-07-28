On Sunday, July 17, at 4:40 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to the north side of town to assist in a search for a missing person. Two trucks and 18 firefighters responded.

On Monday, July 18, at 7:59 p.m. the department was dispatched to a hey baler fire on Mission Rd. in Vernon County. Five trucks and 14 firefighters responded.

On Wednesday, July 20, 3:34 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to assist the Roscoe Fire Department with a natural cover fire at US 54 Hwy. and K Hwy. in St. Clair County. Four trucks and 14 firefighters responded.

On Friday, July 22, at 7:15 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to US 54 and Industrial Parkway to a vehicle wreck but was cancelled enroute. One truck and five firefighters responded.

On Friday, July 22, at 7:04 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to Filley to assist Olympia Fire Department on a structure fire. Four trucks and 19 firefighters responded.

Less than 30 minutes later, the department was dispatched to a structure fire on S. Summer St. in ElDo. Walker and Chapel Hills Fire Departments assisted our firefighters. One truck and 19 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, July 23, at * a.m. the department was dispatched back to the structure on S. Summer for a rekindle. One truck and 11 firefighters responded.

On Saturday, July 23, at 3:49 p.m. the fire department was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 32 west of Filley. Three trucks and 17 firefighters responded.