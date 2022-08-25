Municipal Band’s Final Weekend for 2022 Summer Concerts

If you’d like to listen to the Municipal Band a few more times this summer, come on down to the bandstand this Friday or Saturday evening from 8 to 9 or Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 for our last concerts of this summer. There are some lovely shade trees to sit under with a friend as you tap your toe to some great music. We would love to play some tunes for you!!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 26

1 Flute Choice

2 Clarinet Choice

3 Sax Choice

4 Tenor Sax Choice

5 Audience Choice

6 Trumpet Choice

7 Trombone Choice

8 Baritone Choice

9 Horn Choice

10 Tuba Choice

11 Percussion Choice

12 Director Choice

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 27

1 Torch of Liberty

2 Barnum & Bailey’s Favorites

3 The All-American

4 Lassus Trombone

5 Rakes of Mallow

6 Aces of the Air

7 Blue Tango

8 College Life

9 Lights Out

10 Bombasto

11 Zacatecas

12 Polka

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 28

* Final Concert for this Summer

1 The Band Played On

2 Just a Closer Walk with Thee

3 Bugler’s Holiday

4 Holy City

5 When Saints Go Marching In

6 Billy Sundays Successful Songs

7 Salute to Victor Herbert

8 America the Beautiful

9 Seventy-Six Trombones

10 Ave Maria

11 Our Director

12 Now is the Hour

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner