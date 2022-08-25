Municipal Band’s Final Weekend for 2022 Summer Concerts
If you’d like to listen to the Municipal Band a few more times this summer, come on down to the bandstand this Friday or Saturday evening from 8 to 9 or Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 for our last concerts of this summer. There are some lovely shade trees to sit under with a friend as you tap your toe to some great music. We would love to play some tunes for you!!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 26
1 Flute Choice
2 Clarinet Choice
3 Sax Choice
4 Tenor Sax Choice
5 Audience Choice
6 Trumpet Choice
7 Trombone Choice
8 Baritone Choice
9 Horn Choice
10 Tuba Choice
11 Percussion Choice
12 Director Choice
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 27
1 Torch of Liberty
2 Barnum & Bailey’s Favorites
3 The All-American
4 Lassus Trombone
5 Rakes of Mallow
6 Aces of the Air
7 Blue Tango
8 College Life
9 Lights Out
10 Bombasto
11 Zacatecas
12 Polka
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 28
* Final Concert for this Summer
1 The Band Played On
2 Just a Closer Walk with Thee
3 Bugler’s Holiday
4 Holy City
5 When Saints Go Marching In
6 Billy Sundays Successful Songs
7 Salute to Victor Herbert
8 America the Beautiful
9 Seventy-Six Trombones
10 Ave Maria
11 Our Director
12 Now is the Hour
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
