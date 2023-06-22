Friday, June 23
1 Wait Till the Sun Shines Nellie
2 Ramblin Rose
3 Bombardier
4 Basses on a Rampage
5 Sky Ranger
6 Chariots of Fire
7 Polka
8 Marching to Pretoria
9 Baritone Choice
10 Tenth Regiment
11 In My Merry Oldsmobile
12 Ballad of the Green Berets
13 God Bless America
Saturday, June 24
1 Basin Street Blues
2 Holzauction
3 The 552nd
4 Hostrauser’s March
5 Polka
6 Kansas City
7 Roundtable March
8 Horn Choice
9 United Nations
10 Torch of Liberty
11 Buglers Dream
12 Indiana State Band
13 God Bless America
Sunday, June 25
1 Saints Go Marching In
2 God of Our Fathers
3 Night Flight
4 The Billboard March
5 Horse and Buggy
6 Sells Floto Triumphal
7 Yankee Doodle Polka
8 Tuba Choice
9 Children of the Shrine
10 You are my Sunshine
11 Knock on Wood
12 Crusader’s Hymn
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
