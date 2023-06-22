Ha Ha Tonka State Park is set to host Junior Explorer Day Camp from 9 to 11 a.m. daily June 20-23.

In this program intended for children ages 6-12, participants will discover the amazing natural resources Ha Ha Tonka features and learn about the plants and animals that call the park home.

Participants should meet at the visitor center at 9 a.m. Parents and guardians must remain with their children during the event. This program is free and open to the public; however, there is limited space and registration is required. Registration will open one week prior to the event and can be completed online at icampmo.com.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located at 1491 State Road D in Camdenton. For more information, call 573-346-2986.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.