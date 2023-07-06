Municipal Band Getting Warmed Up for Picnic
The Municipal Band had a wonderful weekend of concerts last weekend, ending with Sunday afternoon celebrating the 4th of July. A great crowd turned out to enjoy the program and there were several Veterans that we got to honor with our “Armed Forces Salute.” We would like to thank all Veterans for their service and their families for their support. We all know that Freedom is not free.
Please come join us for our concerts this weekend. We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. We’d love to play for you.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 7
1 Semper Fidelis
2 Steel King
3 American Legion
4 Invincible Eagle
5 Chicago Tribune
6 Fidgety Feet
7 Flute Choice
8 Blue Book
9 Gallant Zouaves
10 Sky Ranger
11 On the Alamo
12 Blue Danube
13 God Bless America
Saturday, July 8
1 Saints Go Marching In
2 Independentia
3 Sells Floto Triumphal
4 The Billboard March
5 Bombasto
6 Night Flight
7 There’s Something About a Soldier
8 Sax Choice
9 Light’s Out
10 You Are My Sunshine
11 Knock On Wood
12 Crusader’s Hymn
13 God Bless America
Sunday, July 9
1 El Capitan
2 Marches of Mancini
3 Con Brio
4 The Gladiator
5 My Faith Looks Up to Thee
6 Tenor Sax Choice
7 Lindenau
8 Whatever Will Be Will Be
9 Jolly Coppersmith
10 Melody of Love
11 The Entertainer
12 Spoonful of Sugar/Chim Chim Cheree/Let’s Go Fly A Kite
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
