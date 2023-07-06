Municipal Band Getting Warmed Up for Picnic

The Municipal Band had a wonderful weekend of concerts last weekend, ending with Sunday afternoon celebrating the 4th of July. A great crowd turned out to enjoy the program and there were several Veterans that we got to honor with our “Armed Forces Salute.” We would like to thank all Veterans for their service and their families for their support. We all know that Freedom is not free.

Please come join us for our concerts this weekend. We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3. We’d love to play for you.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 7

1 Semper Fidelis

2 Steel King

3 American Legion

4 Invincible Eagle

5 Chicago Tribune

6 Fidgety Feet

7 Flute Choice

8 Blue Book

9 Gallant Zouaves

10 Sky Ranger

11 On the Alamo

12 Blue Danube

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 8

1 Saints Go Marching In

2 Independentia

3 Sells Floto Triumphal

4 The Billboard March

5 Bombasto

6 Night Flight

7 There’s Something About a Soldier

8 Sax Choice

9 Light’s Out

10 You Are My Sunshine

11 Knock On Wood

12 Crusader’s Hymn

13 God Bless America

Sunday, July 9

1 El Capitan

2 Marches of Mancini

3 Con Brio

4 The Gladiator

5 My Faith Looks Up to Thee

6 Tenor Sax Choice

7 Lindenau

8 Whatever Will Be Will Be

9 Jolly Coppersmith

10 Melody of Love

11 The Entertainer

12 Spoonful of Sugar/Chim Chim Cheree/Let’s Go Fly A Kite

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner