The magnificent display in the night sky and family gatherings are the thoughts of most during Independence Day. During the holiday that commemorates the birth of our nation, people come together to celebrate with parades, barbecues and fireworks. However, as we come together, do we remember what makes this day significant?

The Declaration of Independence states: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness—That to secure these rights Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Every day, we have people fighting to protect our freedoms. Our founding fathers had to keep fighting to maintain our freedom. We have fought in World War I and World War II. Today, Americans are stationed all over the world, away from their families, so we can live in a place without our lives being threatened.

This Independence Day, remember the freedom we have and how many people have fought and are fighting to continue our freedom.

