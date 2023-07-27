Band Program to Honor Mark Koca
On Saturday, July 29, the Band concert will honor Mark Koca. Mark played in the City Band for many years and we miss him a great deal. He not only made a great difference to our City Band, but to all students in our public school and our community with his vision and wisdom in building our school. He continues to bless our youth with a beautiful school and with scholarships, and we owe him many thanks.
The Band will play Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. Come on out to listen to some tunes. We’d love to play for you!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 28
1 Silver Jubilee
2 Band of America
3 Ohio Division
4 Indiana State Band
5 A Frangesa
6 Father of Victory
7 Roundtable March
8 High School Cadets
9 Second Connecticut
10 Polka
11 Anchors Aweigh
12 Battle Cry of Freedom
13 God Bless America
Saturday, July 29
1 Sweet Caroline
2 Alley Cat
3 Sky Pilot
4 Can’t Help Falling In Love
5 Basin Street Blues
6 Carnival of Roses
7 Disney at the Movies
8 Pan American
9 My Heart Will Go On
10 God Bless America
Sunday, July 30
1 Band Played On
2 The Saints Go Marching In
3 Gallant Marines
4 Missouri Waltz
5 Westlawn Dirge
6 March Gloria
7 Chicago Tribune
8 Tennessee Waltz
9 Polka #5
10 Swing Low
11 Now Thank We All Our God
12 Kansas City
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
Facebook Comments