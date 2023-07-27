Band Program to Honor Mark Koca

On Saturday, July 29, the Band concert will honor Mark Koca. Mark played in the City Band for many years and we miss him a great deal. He not only made a great difference to our City Band, but to all students in our public school and our community with his vision and wisdom in building our school. He continues to bless our youth with a beautiful school and with scholarships, and we owe him many thanks.

The Band will play Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. Come on out to listen to some tunes. We’d love to play for you!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 28

1 Silver Jubilee

2 Band of America

3 Ohio Division

4 Indiana State Band

5 A Frangesa

6 Father of Victory

7 Roundtable March

8 High School Cadets

9 Second Connecticut

10 Polka

11 Anchors Aweigh

12 Battle Cry of Freedom

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 29

1 Sweet Caroline

2 Alley Cat

3 Sky Pilot

4 Can’t Help Falling In Love

5 Basin Street Blues

6 Carnival of Roses

7 Disney at the Movies

8 Pan American

9 My Heart Will Go On

10 God Bless America

Sunday, July 30

1 Band Played On

2 The Saints Go Marching In

3 Gallant Marines

4 Missouri Waltz

5 Westlawn Dirge

6 March Gloria

7 Chicago Tribune

8 Tennessee Waltz

9 Polka #5

10 Swing Low

11 Now Thank We All Our God

12 Kansas City

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner