About a year ago, I was approached by a local artist who proposed painting a butterfly on our East Broadway Wall. Excited about the idea, I knew the artist’s talent and thought it would be a great addition to the area. To finance the project, he planned to collect funds from different businesses and offer them the opportunity to have their logos painted on the wall too – which sounded like a win-win situation.

He wanted it to be available during the Picnic (2022). If I remember correctly, he faced personal challenges after a truck accident that affected his ability to continue promptly where he lost his dog, (as in the dog was so scared that he ran off.) (He was later found.) The artist seemed to recover enough that right before the Picnic last year, he arrived to finish the project. I know it was at least Wednesday because the rides were up and people were in the street and we were already parking in the back of our office in the lot on St. James. The artist pulled into our back lot, along the street, and shortly thereafter left. Nothing was done. Despite being understanding and patient, the promised completion date passed, and week after week, month after month, the project remained unfinished. I did manage to talk to him at least once during that time and he informed me that he had been ill.

Sometime in the fall, he did a video saying he would finish the project within two weeks. Two weeks passed and still no logos. I tried reaching out to the artist multiple times, leaving messages and hoping for progress. However, each time we spoke, it seemed like there were various excuses for the delays, including health issues. While I empathize with health concerns, I believe some communication and transparency were lacking.

Recently, a friend shared a screenshot of the list of businesses that paid for the butterfly sponsorship from the artist’s Facebook page. The lack of official communication from the artist raises legitimate concerns. What happens to the businesses that are no longer in operation? Shouldn’t they receive a refund since they contributed in good faith? Were receipts provided for their donations? Moreover, there are claims from some individuals stating they paid for sponsorship but aren’t on the list, while others are listed but deny having purchased sponsorship.

Let’s be clear: the artist entered into a verbal contract with me over a year ago, promising certain deliverables within a specific timeframe. Unfortunately, that timeframe has long passed, and there has been no communication from the artist regarding the situation. I understand the importance of health concerns, but considering the artist’s continued involvement in other projects, it is reasonable to expect some communication during this period.

Recently, there have been concerns raised by others not associated with the project regarding logos painted on the wall, which were later painted over. I’m not entirely sure if the artist was behind those logos, as there was no update or confirmation from him about resuming the work.

I recognize the artist’s talent, and I urge him not to underestimate the time and effort required for quality work. The butterfly itself was a testament to the dedication put into it. I have ownership of the wall and seek clarity, answers, and the completion of the agreed-upon work.

As the situation stands, I’m awaiting an in-person response from the artist, hoping we can resolve these matters and bring this project to a satisfactory conclusion for everyone involved.

– Kimball Long