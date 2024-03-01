TOPS Chapter 9319 El Dorado Springs met in The Preferred Family Healthcare building, 700 E. Hospital Rd, El Dorado Springs on Thursday, Feb. 22, for their regular weigh-in and meeting.

Warren, our leader, called the meeting to order.

Carol led us in singing “I Want to Be at That Meeting.”

We said our TOPS & KOPS Pledges.

Warren led us in roll call; 20 members weighed in. The chapter had a loss of 14.6 lbs. and a gain of 4.6 which gave us a net loss of 10 pounds.

We welcomed New Member, Connie L. today.

We also welcomed Judy’s daughter as a visitor. She is helping Judy and Ray.

The week’s best loser was Laura with a loss of 4.2 pounds. Congratulations Laura. Other good losses were: LJ 2 lbs., Linda C 1.4 Warren 1.4 Jan 2.2, and Pat 2.6.

Jan had the program today. She talked about the benefits of Sleep. Sleep is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. Sleep is needed for maintaining your physical and mental health. Sleep helps keep your appetite in check and helps avoid overeating. It is recommended older adults get at least 9 hours of sleep each night. Jan’s program sparked a good discussion among members with tips and suggestions to get a good night’s sleep. Thank you, Jan, for a great program.

Steve will have the program next week.

Marble Game: Linda Clay won the right to draw but did not get the winning one. The pot is at $41.

Linda Hall reminded us if we plan to go to SRD and or order items you must sign up and pay by March 7. She handed out the proposed SRD schedule and list of speakers.

Juanita will be celebrating a Birthday next week. Happy Birthday Juanita.

Jean is celebrating 19 consecutive years of being a KOPS.

With no other business meeting was adjourned with our motto.

IF IT IS TO BE IT IS UP TO ME.

For more information call Linda Hall at 417 876 7404, TOPS toll-free number 1 800-932-8677 or you can find us on the web at www.tops.org.

Come and join us.

TOPS #MO 9319 meets each Thursday Morning in the “Preferred Family Healthcare building at 700 E. Hospital Rd, El Dorado Springs. Weigh-in starts at 7:45 a.m. the meeting begins at 8:45 a.m. and is over by 10 a.m.