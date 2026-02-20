Two legs or four, fur or feathers, there’s something for everyone during Tractor Supply’s February events, including Chick Days, Animal Days and local Farm Bash celebration on Saturday, February 21

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today a dynamic lineup of animal-focused events launching in February. From everyone’s favorite Chick Days to the debut of Animal Days, pet parents and animal owners can enjoy savings, supplies, adoptions and in-store activities like never before.

“Pets and animals are a big part of Life Out Here, and we are eager to celebrate the role they play, whether on the farm or ranch, or in our homes,” said Nicole Logan, Senior Vice President, General Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “Through Animal Days and Chick Days, Tractor Supply provides pet and animal owners with access to all the products and resources they need, along with valuable discounts, special savings and exciting giveaways. We’re thrilled to kick off these events with a Farm Bash celebration on Saturday, February 21, that brings our local communities together in honor of the animals we love and care for every day.”

Tractor Supply’s Chick Days Chick Has Officially Hatched

To kick off Tractor Supply’s annual Chick Days event, the retailer invited social media followers to name its Chick Days mascot. After narrowing thousands of submissions down to 10, the public selected a clear winner: Introducing Coop!

Coop is helping to spread the word that Chick Days have hatched. For all customers looking to get started with chicks or for those looking to grow their flock, Tractor Supply’s live chicks, ducks and more poultry breeds are now in stores. Customers can purchase birds in store through September 13, and online all year round, while enjoying new breeds and products and exciting offers from sponsors including Purina, Cluck & Co, Nutrena, DuMOR, ImPECKables, Flock Party and Nature’s Best Organics.

During Chick Days and beyond, Tractor Supply has all the products, supplies, food, treats and toys to keep all poultry breeds happy and healthy long after they arrive home. And with experienced and insightful chick experts on staff, Tractor Supply is the go-to Poultry Place 365 days a year.

For more information on Chick Days, visit TractorSupply.com/ChickDays.

Tractor Supply Introduces Animal Days

To celebrate our passion for pets and animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is introducing Animal Days – a nine-day savings celebration. From February 21 through March 1, customers can enjoy exclusive deals on pet and animal products, treats, toys, health and wellness care and supplies. Animal Days features special offers, including save 10% on feed and forage when you buy dry dog or dry cat food, from both popular national brands and trusted exclusive brands.

Whether their stomping grounds are the backyard or the barnyard, Tractor Supply has an extensive assortment of pet and animal products in store and online.

Starting Saturday, February 21, customers can visit tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/digital-flyer to see additional Animal Days offers.

Party with Leashed Pets and Animals During Farm Bash

On Saturday, February 21, Tractor Supply stores nationwide are hosting a Farm Bash to celebrate the start of Animal Days. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time, customers and their leashed animals can stop by to enjoy dog and horse treat tastings from 4health and Purina, special items like limited-edition bandanas, surprise giveaways and doorbuster deals, including $1 jumbo tennis balls from Retriever. Local stores may have additional activities and vendors, while 500 select Tractor Supply stores are partnering with Petfinder to host a special dog adoption event.

PepsiCo, Inc., a proud supporter of Tractor Supply’s Animal Days, is also joining in the Farm Bash festivities with $120,000 in donations to local animal shelters across the country.

Learn more about Farm Bash athttps://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/animal-feed-and-pet-food and visit your local Tractor Supply store to check out the full Farm Bash lineup. To find a Tractor Supply store near you, visit TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator.

As part of the Company’s commitment to caring for animals of all kinds, Tractor Supply is proud to include Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer, and Allivet, a leading online pet pharmacy, in its family of brands. Together, Tractor Supply is able to provide comprehensive solutions for pet care, livestock wellness and rural living, ensuring customers and their animals thrive. From its stores to the customer’s doorstep, Tractor Supply is here to serve and support Life Out Here.

As of December 27, 2025, the Company operated 2,395 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and 207 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information, visit www.tractorsupply.com and www.Petsense.com.