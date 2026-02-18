The El Dorado Springs Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jason Irwin as the district’s new Superintendent of Schools, effective July 1, 2026.

Mr. Irwin brings 24 years of experience in education. He has spent the past 17 years in the Sheldon School District, with seven years as principal and the last 10 as the Superintendent of Schools. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to continuous improvement, student achievement and community engagement.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Irwin to the El Dorado Springs School District,” said Josh Floyd, President of the Board of Education. “After a comprehensive search process, it was clear that Jason possesses the leadership skills, vision, and values that align with our district’s goals and the needs of our students and community.”

“I am honored to join the El Dorado Springs School District,” said Irwin. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the Board, staff, families, and community partners to support student success and continue building a district where every learner can thrive.”

Mr. Irwin resides in Nevada, Missouri with his wife, Cassie. Their daughter, Bennett, is currently attending PSU majoring in business/accounting, while their son, Isaac, is a senior at Nevada and will be attending State Tech this fall.