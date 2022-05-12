Cedar County Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Tracy Fletcher, RRT has accepted the position of Interim Respiratory Therapy Manager. Tracy has been employed at the hospital since 2018 and was previously the Department Manager but had stepped away for a bit of time from that roll. He has been a licensed Respiratory Therapist since 1990 having received his degree at California College in San Diego, CA. His hobbies include hunting and fishing — and keeping up with his wife Holly, who is the Deputy St. Clair County Clerk – and who is now currently running for the St. Clair County Clerk position!! The Fletcher’s have always been great supporters of Cedar County Memorial Hospital with their Fletcher’s Fireworks business in Osceola. They have donated generous baskets of fireworks through the years for our employees to purchase chances on during the 4th of July season – so appreciated. Hey Tracy – we’re sure glad you’re back in management with us.