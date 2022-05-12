We recycle flowers starting May 12 through the 28th. Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday from 9 till noon. Located at the corner of Park St. and 54 Hwy, southwest corner. There will be signs out front. Rosemary’s Beauty Shop sells them. She is located at 407 E. Gentry.

We attain flowers from 10 different cemeteries to clean, sort and discard before arranging. We work all year doing this. We have fall and Christmas arrangement sales.

Please some support our flower sale. We donate our money to local projects. We had a successful fear last year. We donated to the following:

Nine Wonders Lady Optimist after prom, $200; three college scholarships, $1,500; POPS Museum repairs, $2,500; ElDo new library, $1,000; Community Springs Nursing Home country store, $250; Homeless Kids coats, $200; Homeless kids Christmas, $500; after school snacks-high school, $200; Christmas baskets, $250; ElDo Show Choir snacks for road trip competition, $500; Northeast Vernon County girls state, $300; ElDo Dire Department for drone accessories, $500; ElDo Show Choir performance, $200 and ElDo Senior Center bingo, $100.

In the past five years we have donated $19,106 to local community projects.

Thanks so much for your support. Come join us again. Looking forward to seeing you.

Progress Club members