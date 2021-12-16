Tri-County Quilt Club met on Dec. 6, for a regular meeting and Christmas party. At noon Beverly Sullians gave the blessing before a bountiful carry-in dinner was enjoyed by seventeen members.

The business was conducted by President Mary Mc Leod. Show and tell was by Phyllis Stewart, Donna Harris, beverly Sullians, Evonne Andersen, Pan Walker Bobbie Harkrader, Beverly Pelkey, and Mary McLeod.

The gift exchange was to the left and right story written by Mary McLeod using names of quilt blocks and members’ names, lots of fun.

Next meeting Jan 3, Rockville United Methodist Church, 1:30 p.m. All quilt people welcome. For more call information, Marge 660-598-4240.