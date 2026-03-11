The annual Tri-Lakes Aerie 4279 Eagles Benefit Auction was Saturday afternoon February 28, at the El Dorado Springs Eagles Club. The benefit raised $7,615 for the Hope Center, our local food pantry. Several businesses and individuals donated items for the auction as well as monetary donations. The Auxiliary ladies had a noon lunch available, donating the proceeds. The Eagles Riders also supported the benefit with a cash donation. Members sold raffle tickets for a Henry Golden Boy .22 Mag that was won by Jeremi McCormick and a Henry Golden Boy .22 long rifle won by John Julian.

Thank you to all Eagle and Auxiliary members for helping with this annual project. A big thank you to the community and businesses for their support.

Pictured are back row, Jason Fleishman, Arie president; Rick Newman and Dannie Newman, auctioneers, Newman Auction Co. Front row Steve Singleton, The Hope Center; Jennifer Reeves, representing the Auxiliary and Gary Smith event chairman.