By Connie Maupin

The Cedar County Historical Society met at the museum in Stockton on Monday, Feb. 23. The meeting was called to order and Pledge of Allegiance recited. Members present were: President Judy Nichols, Secretary Connie Maupin, Treasurer Sheila Griggs, Anna Hopkins, Ellis Benham, Bob Estes, Bob Phillips, Frank Stranimier, Chris Barber and Virginia Barber. Long time member, Sharyl Henry, was unable to attend due to health issues and she was sorely missed.

Two new office chairs arrived and were a great improvement over the old ones.

It seemed that the spring cleaning bug found it’s way into the museum. Treasurer Sheila Griggs has been volunteering her time to organize research materials in the library, making them much easier to locate. The storage room is chaotic due to lack of space. President Judy Nichols asked for approval to purchase some much needed shelving. Members approved, along with a storage rack and archival paper to properly store 70+ maps in the library.

Editor Ryeder Dunagan, of the Stockton Middle School News, “The Eye of The Tiger,” has written the history of the 1924 red brick building and forward to the present time. Ryder will be bringing copies of previous and current newsletters to the museum to place in the archives.

Work continues on the Hoff House preservation under the supervision of the new owner, Kendra Jones.

President Judy Nichols took the fire extinguishers to Kenco in Springfield to be checked, filled and certified.

It was noted that three society members have passed away: Lynne McGee Tutor, Bonnie May Lacey Krenning and Kathleen Bell Burns. The society expressed condolences to their families.

It was also noted that life member, Charles Skaggs, passed away in December. He and wife Charlotte lived in the Elfindale neighborhood in Springfield for the past few years. The Bacon family, pioneer log cabin was on their property in Stockton. The spinning wheel in the museum came from that cabin and was donated to the society by Charles and Charlotte. Charles is sorely missed. Sincere condolences to Charlotte and her family.

Information was found regarding artifacts and projectile points surveyed and excavated below Stockton Dam in 1986-87 and around the lake in 1992-93. Society member, Peter Nichols, was involved in digs and surveys while the dam was being built in the 1960’s. Judy Nichols will arrange the printing of the surveys for the museum research library.

The Stockton Chamber of Commerce, Annual Banquet is being held Friday, March 6, at the Zumwalt Expo Center. The society will be donating three books about Caplinger Mills for their auction.

Bob Phillips’ Historical Notes were given, concerning the Civil War between Cedar County and Nevada. Early in the Civil War, Nevada was headquarters for several detachments of Confederate troops and was known as the “Bushwhackers’ Capital.” A militia clash in Nevada left two men dead and in retaliation Captain Anderson Morton lead and attack on Nevada to make them pay for supporting guerrilla forces. Supposedly, inhabitants were given 20 minutes to remove belongings from their homes and Morton’s men helped before their homes were burned. A few homes were spared. Details can be found in Clayton Abbott’s book, “Historical Sketches of Cedar County Missouri.”

Member Bob Estes brought some of his beautiful photographs to share. He did, however, wait until the meeting had adjourned so all may not have been privileged to see them.

Donations: John Beydler, the Crafton and Elisabeth Beydler family history. The Geneva Sharp Branch of the Cedar County Library donated a large aerial photo of the Stockton square, taken soon after the 2003 tornado and a Stockton commemorative throw/blanket. Bob Phillips donated an original copy of, “Missouri History in Cedar County.”

The museum will be closed until April or May, except during meeting dates. The next meeting will be held on Monday, March 30 and the museum will be open from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m that day.

The Cedar County Museum and Research Library are located at 106 Davis Street in Stockton. For information, appointments or to purchase publications, E-mail cedarcomohistsoc@gmail.com, call 417-276-1142, on Facebook at “Cedar County Mo Historical Society” or by mail at P O Box 111, Stockton, MO 65785.