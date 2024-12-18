To keep the community informed, the El Dorado Sun is providing updates on several developing crime cases that we previously reported. While many of these cases are still unfolding, we want to reassure our readers that we are committed to delivering timely and accurate information as it becomes available. Your trust is important to us, and we will continue to monitor these cases closely, ensuring that we bring you the latest updates from the courtroom and law enforcement. Stay tuned for further developments as we strive to keep you informed about these significant legal matters. Stay updated on this case by subscribing to The El Dorado Sun.

Update on Court Proceedings: Estate Management by Attorney Peter Lee of Stockton

From The El Dorado Springs Newsroom

Readers may recall that a previous show cause hearing took place on November 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., presided over by Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Jacob Dawson. During the hearing, both the Personal Representative and an heir of the estate represented themselves in person. Notably absent was Attorney Peter Lee, who did not attend the proceedings. Judge Dawson emphasized the necessity for the Personal Representative to seek legal counsel. Initially, Mr. Lee or his counsel did not appear, and it was stated that Mr. Lee would be removed. Following the Judge’s dismissal of the representatives, a court entry indicated that Attorney Kirkhaug arrived late to enter on behalf of Peter Lee. Due to space limitations in the courtroom, a private chamber conference was held, including only those of the Personal Representative, the heir, and Attorney Kirkhaug. During this discussion, the Personal Representative expressed interest in hiring an attorney.

In a notable development regarding the estate of Elmer Leroy Vann, a hearing was recently scheduled to address ongoing settlement issues. The court had originally set a hearing for Attorney Petter Lee to appear in Cedar County Court on December 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. However, that hearing has since been canceled. The court has issued a show cause order concerning Attorney Lee’s management of a substantial estate encompassing approximately 20 acres of land. The estate, which was intended to be liquidated, generated proceeds totaling $95,000, earmarked for distribution among the heirs. According to court records, the inventory has been validated and affirmed to align with the testimony provided by the personal representative. A significant ruling was made on June 26, 2024, when the court approved the final settlement and directed the disbursement of funds to the heirs involved.

According to Judge Dawson Docket’s entry, On December 10, 2024, the court convened via conference call for a hearing on a joint motion for continuance filed by the parties involved. Stuart Huffman represented Attorney Peter Lee, while Nethaneel Gurley appeared on behalf of James Vann. At this hearing, both attorneys announced that the matter had been resolved, resulting in the continuation of the case to January 17, 2025, at 9:00 AM for a status conference. Judge Dawson’s notes stated that if funds are deposited into Mr. Gurley’s office prior to this date, no parties would be required to appear for that hearing. Readers have reached out to us at The El Dorado Springs Sun with inquiries about the possibility of other charges being filed. At this time, it remains uncertain whether additional charges will be filed or can be filed; however, it is our top priority to provide updates about local cases as they unfold.

Stay updated on this case by subscribing to The El Dorado Sun. To report a correction or typo, please email sunpub@centurylink.net. Please include the article info in the subject line of the email.