Mrs. Cheryl Eslinger was presented with the 2020-21 Teacher of the Year award by VFW Post 257 Commander Brent Beckman on Tuesday evening, April 13. Mrs. Eslinger was nominated by ECS colleague, Mrs. Janet Swank. Mrs. Eslinger has been a pillar in the education system since 1983. She was part of the foundation when El Dorado Christian first opened its doors in ’83.

Cheryl has taught many subjects, to every grade at ECS. Her passion is History and Literature, but if you ask her; she just loves to teach!

Mrs. Eslinger has shared her love of education with many students, past and present, and also with her family. Her daughter, Stefanie, student-taught at ECS during college, and is now a School Counselor; Susan Dingman, Cheryl’s oldest daughter began subbing at ECS and ended up teaching Art just down the hall from her mother at El Dorado Christian: Cheryl’s middle daughter, Sherre King, has also been a substitute teacher at ECS. And, it doesn’t stop there. Cheryl’s oldest grandson, John King, who she taught at ECS, has graduated with a Creative Writing Degree at MSU, and is on the road to becoming a College Professor: three grandchildren, all of whom she has taught at ECS; Sarah King, James King, and Jesse Dingman have set their sights of one day becoming teachers! Seven teachers from one family! Mrs. Eslinger not only made an impact on her children and grandchildren, but has dedicated her life to teaching in the El Dorado Springs Community. Her knowledge of History is absolutely incredible, but her love of educating her students…is beyond remarkable.

Congratulations to the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Cheryl Eslinger, may God bless you, as you have blessed and educated many. Pictured is Mrs. Cheryl Eslinger and VFW Post 257 Commander Brent Beckman.