VFW Post 257, the oldest charted post in the state of Missouri, held their annual scholarship banquet on Tuesday, April 13, and recognized the winners of the Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy essay competitions.

The VFW takes entries from the El Dorado Springs Public School, the El Dorado Christian School and the Roscoe School. There were 108 entries in the Patriots Pen (grades 6 – 8) and and 11 entries in the Voice of Democracy, (grades 9 – 12) all from the Christian School.

The Patriots Pen topic was “What is Patriotism to Me.” The topic form the Voice of Democracy was “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned.”

The VFW believes strongly in good citizenship and fostering patriotism. That I why they encourage youthful minds to examine our nation’s history and their own experiences in modern American society through these programs.

Not pictured Patriots Pen – Public School 3rd place Daiten Bender, ECS 2nd place McKinzie Cole, Public school 2nd place Alexis Collins.

PATRIOTS PEN WINNERS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL – (from left) 1st place Rowan Johnson; 3rd place Eleanor Blurton.

PATRIOTS PEN WINNERS PUBLIC SCHOOL – 1st place Noah Steward – 2nd place at the District Competition.

VOICE OF DEMOCRACY WINNERS (ECS) – (from left) 1st place Christian Steuck, 2nd place Gregory Whetstone, 3rd place Jude Wyant – 1st place in last year’s Patriot’s Pen.

PATRIOTS PEN WINNERS (ROSCOE) – (from left) 1st place Mason McGaughy, 2nd place Akira Hampton, 3rd place Isach Fleischer.