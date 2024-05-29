TOPS MO # 9319 El Dorado Springs

TOPS Chapter 9319 El Dorado Springs met in The Preferred Family Healthcare building, 700 E. Hospital Rd, El Dorado Springs on Thursday, May 23, for their regular weigh-in and meeting.

Warren, our leader, called the meeting to order.

Linda H led us in singing “I Won’t Eat That Today””

We said our TOPS & KOPS Pledges

Warren led us in roll call; 20 members weighed in. The chapter had a Gain of 8.8 lbs. and a Loss of 8.4 pounds which gave us a Net Gain of .4.

The week’s best loser was Linda C with a loss of 1.2 pounds, congratulations Linda!

We were pleased to have Stephany back with us today and she brought her friend Nick to visit. Also glad to see Steve on the road to recovery and Juanita AKA “The Warden” back with us.

Marlyn led us in some exercises

Linda H caught up on some awards, Juanita received her 500 miles walked certificate. Judy B received a back in black with a perfect attendance certificate.

Ray earned his 3-year KOPS and KOPS in Black. Judy will take it home to him

Judy B had the program today: “Wake Up Your Metabolism” for the MED (Maximum Effective Dose) using the 30-30-30 plan.

The principle is simple; eat at least 30 grams of protein within 30 minutes of getting up in the morning followed by 30 minutes of moving (walking, exercise, swimming etc.) You can get 30 grams of protein in many ways, one suggested is 3 eggs with 3 slices of bacon. Or maybe a smoothie with one scoop protein powder, 1 tablespoon nut butter and 1 frozen banana.

A person should have 8 grams of protein per every 2.2 pounds of body weight each day.

Also make sure you exercise for at least 30 minutes each morning, and cut carbs at other meals.

Judy challenged us to try this 30-30-30 for a month and see if it works.

Thank you, Judy, for a great program.

Tammy will have the program next week.

Do not forget to report your summer contest to Laura, if you did not get to report to her at the meeting, she encourages everyone to email her their results.

Warren said we will be going over the by-laws on June 27th. Please go over your copy of the bylaws to see what changes you might want to make. If you do not have a copy Linda H. will get you one.

Election of Officers will be on July 4th. If you have not filled out your slips Linda Hall sent around to everyone, please be sure to do so.

Instillation of new officers will be July 25th.

MARBLE GAME: Nick won the right to draw but did not get the winning one. The pot is at $6.50.

We sang Happy Birthday to Tammy and Happy Anniversary to Pat who is celebrating 52 years of marriage.

With no other business meeting was adjourned with our motto:

IF IT IS TO BE IT IS UP TO ME

TOPS toll-free number 1 800-932-8677 or you can find us on the web at www.tops.org.

Come and join us.

TOPS #MO 9319 meets each Thursday Morning in the “Preferred Family Healthcare building at 700 E. Hospital Rd, El Dorado Springs. Weigh-in starts at 7:45 a.m. the meeting begins at 8:45 a.m. and is over by 10 a.m.