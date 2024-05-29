As Memorial Day weekend approaches and Missourians hit the road to start their summer travels, the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging drivers to be cautious, patient and use good judgment when traveling, especially through work zones. On an average day, there are nearly 800 work zones on Missouri’s 34,000 miles of state roadways, ranging from construction on bridges, interchanges, and roads to daily maintenance work. In 2023, there were 4,563 crashes including 36 people killed in work zone crashes.

Impaired driving, distracted driving, excessive speeds, and not wearing seat belts are just a few of the concerns that can accompany the increased Memorial Day weekend traffic. In Missouri, 14 people were killed and 60 were seriously injured in crashes over Memorial Day weekend last year. So far in 2024, 70% of the people killed in crashes on Missouri roads were not wearing a seat belt.

“Staying alert and focused when behind the wheel is what keeps your family and other families safe. With Memorial Day being the start of the summer travel season, it’s important to remember the responsibility you carry every time you get behind the wheel,” said State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. “Buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and drive sober so everyone can reach their destination safely this Memorial Day weekend and all summer long.”

Drivers can stay informed of road conditions, delays and work zone locations on MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org, also available as a free mobile app for Apple and Android devices. Over the Memorial Day weekend, road work will not take place between noon on Friday until 9 a.m. Tuesday, but some work zones include permanent lane restrictions.

For this summer, these are some of the major projects with traffic impacts around the state for which drivers should be on the lookout:

Northwest area: U.S. Route 36: Livingston County – concrete replacement under the U.S. Route 65 and the Kansas City Sub railroad line bridges in Chillicothe. Both east and westbound U.S. Route 36 traffic will be narrowed to one lane.

Northeast area: MO Route 79 Bridge Replacement: Bridge replacement and improvement project in Hannibal with traffic impacts: modot.org/missouri-route-79-bridge-replacement-over-bear-creek-marion.

Kansas City area: I-435 Bridge Rehabilitation: Lane closures on NB/SB I-435 for bridge rehabilitation over Raytown Road. Watch for lane closures and the shifting of traffic lanes. Access to the Royals and Chiefs stadiums from I-435 north may be impacted: modot.org/interstate-435-bridge-replacement-jackson-0.

Central area: U.S. 54 Improvement Projects: Adding lanes, bridge rehabilitation, and shoulder work. Motorists may expect delays as the roadway could be narrowed in either direction by the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City.: Guide to U.S. Route 54 Improvement Projects in Jefferson City | Missouri Department of Transportation (modot.org)

St. Louis area: I-55 between Lindbergh and Arsenal: Work continues to rehabilitate or replace the driving surface on more than a dozen Interstate 55 bridges between Lindbergh and Arsenal in St. Louis City and County. I-55 is reduced to two lanes in each direction. modot.org/I-55bridge2023_bridge_rehab.

Southwest area: Route 65, Route 125/U.S. Route 60 Interchange: Route 65 Widening in Christian County, some narrowed lanes may be present. The Missouri Route 125 and US 60 Interchange Project in Greene County and Webster County, Route 125 will be closed.

Southeast area: U.S. Route 63, Howell and Oregon Counties: Route 63 will be reduced to one lane with utilization of a pilot car as contractor crews perform asphalt resurfacing from Business 63 in West Plains to Koshkonong in Howell and Oregon counties. Additionally, contractor crews are replacing a bridge over Burlington Norther Santa Fe railroad north of Brandsville. The new bridge construction is on a new alignment, slightly south of the existing bridge: modot.org/63howellbridge.