When our founding fathers framed the greatest experiment the world has ever seen, their intent was for us to be free with all the laws of Nature and God. With that freedom we would exercise the Right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. That we are all created equal and should have no master, and a government should be derived of the people for the people. That governments shouldn’t rule over or oppress the constituents, but should ensure their natural rights were secured and protected. We were never meant to have a one size fits all arbitrary federal government dictating to us all manners and decrees it sees fit. We have lost our way.

James Madison said in Federalist Papers No.45 “The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government, are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State Governments are numerous and indefinite.” Madison goes on in elaboration, “ The powers reserved to the several States will extend to all the objects which, in the ordinary course of affairs, concern the lives, liberties, and properties of the people, and the internal order, improvement, and prosperity of the State.” The federal government has encroached on our Liberties, it has taken some, charged a price for others, and regulated the rest. The constituents have allowed the federal government to usurp what belonged to us and we didn’t even fight it.

The federal government has grown into the behemoth of a monstrosity, that our founding fathers warned us about. Soaring national debt, endless imperialist wars, record inflation and constant tension between the Citizens is all due to one common denominator, we have allowed the federal government to usurp states powers and operate outside of the original intent of our Constitution. The intent that each state would be able to operate as the constituents wanted was fundamentally the single most important topic during the Constitutional Convention of 1787. As our founders deliberated; one major concern that was repeatedly brought up was the fear of a runaway federal government oppressing the people and implementing its will with taxes, violence and permits. We now live in a country that has less freedoms than the one our founding fathers separated from.

Federalist Papers No. 10 “ The influence of factious leaders may kindle a flame within their particular States, but will be unable to spread a general conflagration through the other States.” The argument would stand true if not for the people of the United States allowing the federal government to overstep the “few and defined” enumerated powers. Yet here we are January 4, 2023 with two factions warring against the people and their freedom. A federal government with rogue agencies; an adulterous pit of vipers, we call the Supreme Court and through the schools a government indoctrinated population who doesn’t understand or value true liberty. How many of us know the federalist papers or the thoughts expressed by our founding fathers? How many of us know the original intent or true history of the debates that took us from the Articles of Confederation to the Constitutional Convention of 1787?

Over the next Fifty-One weeks we will explore the thoughts, verbal exchanges and correspondences between our founding fathers during Americas early development. I invite you to walk this journey with me through time as; we discover the truth that has been forgotten through the ages. Everyone loves a great origin story and the beginnings of our great nation will shock you.

About Robert E. Smith

Robert E Smith is a citizen activist, constitutional scholar and lover of Natural Law. He has been studying the U.S Constitution for a decade. Traveling the country sharing his discoveries of the forgotten ideals of early America. He has settled down in the great state of Missouri with his wife and four children; where he has been actively shaping legislation. He enjoys educating others on the Constitutions and frequently visits Jefferson City educating our state legislators on the U.S. and Missouri Constitution.