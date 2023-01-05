CCMH’S LISA BURKDOLL, (CPhT) RECEIVES PHARMACY RECERTIFICATION – Lisa Burkdoll, CCMH Pharmacy Tech (CPht) recently received notification of again meeting all requirements of the National Pharmacy Technician Certification Board for certification and merits the designation of Pharmacy Technician (CPhT) – Recertification. Lisa joined CCMH in 2014 in the Business Office and transitioned to the Pharmacy Department in 2021. She brings over fifteen years of Pharmacy experience from Cox Medical Center South in Springfield and was employed locally at Wilkinson’s Pharmacy in El Dorado Springs. She is pictured with her (CPhT) certificate and a Congratulations bouquet from CCMH Pharmacist in Charge, Nicholas Lohman, PharmD.