El Dorado Springs is a place with character — a town full of stories, people who care, and a mix of challenges and opportunities that shape our daily lives. It’s that spirit that inspired Creepin’ It Local, a weekly column sponsored by Integrity Pest Solutions, where I’ll be sharing thoughtful observations and commentary on the things that matter to our community.

You might wonder why a pest control company is behind this. The answer is simple: we’re locals first, just like you. Running a business here, seeing the neighborhoods, hearing the conversations — it all gives us a unique vantage point on what’s happening around town. That perspective goes beyond pests and property; it’s about life in El Dorado Springs in all its complexity.

This column will be a blend — a place to talk openly about what’s going on in our community, from city matters to neighborhood happenings, from the everyday issues that affect our homes and families to broader conversations about how we grow and thrive together. It won’t be about just one thing; it will be about all the things that weave together to make our town what it is.

Community isn’t a static place; it’s always moving, changing, and evolving. Sometimes that means celebrating successes, and other times it means facing challenges head-on. Whether it’s questions about local government, concerns about our environment, updates on community events, or yes, sometimes even a pest issue that needs attention, Creepin’ It Local aims to provide honest and helpful insight.

One of the things I’ve learned living and working here is that it’s easy to focus on what’s wrong. Every town has its critics, and every community has issues that need fixing. But what really makes the difference is how we show up — how we engage, how we support one another, and how we work toward solutions. This column hopes to encourage that spirit — a call to be involved, informed, and invested in the place we all call home.

I want this to be more than just a column; I want it to be a conversation. Your input, your questions, and your stories matter. As we go forward, I’ll share updates, observations, and perspectives — sometimes challenging, sometimes encouraging, but always rooted in a genuine desire to see El Dorado Springs flourish.

So, welcome to Creepin’ It Local. Thank you for reading. I look forward to sharing this journey with you and keeping the conversation real, relevant, and local.

See you around town.