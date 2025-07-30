It takes a village to close on a home. From real estate agents to home inspectors, buyers want to have trust in the professionals who will help them make critical decisions throughout the buying process.

There can be a lot of pressure to move quickly during the homebuying process, so it’s best to have that trust in place ahead of time. BBB recommends thorough research before choosing a real estate agent, lender or home inspector.

New homeowners should also be on the lookout for unsolicited messages during the buying process. Be aware that lending companies can see if you applied for a loan, and home sales are part of public record – meaning there’s a chance you may get solicitations about loan opportunities or fraudulent junk mail during and after your home purchase.

There are a lot of risks for homebuyers to navigate, but careful research and the help of trusted businesses can guide you through the process and help reduce some stress.

What should I keep in mind when buying a home?

• Evaluate your finances. This is one of the biggest purchases you’ll ever make, so start by analyzing your savings, income, debts and monthly expenses. Research the current mortgage interest rates and local tax rates, and you may want to consult an insurance agent for estimated coverage costs. If you already own a home and plan to sell, consider how much money you anticipate making on the sale. A financial planner may be able to help you navigate these considerations.

• Determine your needs and wants. Making a checklist can help you determine the average cost of a house that meets your needs and can help you narrow down the homes you want to tour. Your answers may change as you start to tour homes, but it’s good to have a starting point in mind.

• Get pre-approved with a trusted lender. Pre-approval gives you further information about your home budget and a competitive advantage when putting in offers. Work with a trusted mortgage lender to get pre-approved. Read reviews, research at BBB.org and ask for information from multiple lenders or brokers before you choose to work with one.

• Choose a trusted real estate agent. Your real estate agent will help you navigate everything from touring homes to putting in an offer, so make sure to choose a qualified agent with whom you can form a good rapport. Interview a few candidates before choosing one and look for BBB Accreditation. You can also check whether your agent is a REALTOR®, which means they are a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and uphold a code of ethics. Keep in mind that due to recent legislation, buyers now pay their agent’s fee directly.

• Get the home appraised and inspected. Your mortgage company will often require you to get an appraisal of the home’s value. Your home purchase may also be contingent on an inspection – regardless, it’s a good idea to do one so you have a clear idea of the home’s condition and needs before you buy. It’s critical to choose professionals who will be transparent and honest about your future home. You can search for estate appraisers and home inspectors at BBB.org.

• Choose homeowner’s insurance. If you’ll be paying your mortgage through an escrow account, you’ll often use the same account to pay for homeowners insurance. Search for insurance companies with strong track records of positive reviews and get multiple estimates.

• Close on the home – and don’t forget to leave reviews! No matter your experience during your home buying process, it’s a good idea to leave customer reviews for your real estate agent, mortgage lender, home inspector and any other business you worked with. Sharing your experiences helps other homebuyers find businesses they can trust. Leave reviews at BBB.org and other online review sites.

• Beware of unsolicited messages. Not that you don’t already have enough to think about, but keep a sharp eye out for solicitations during and after your purchase. Some of these may be legitimate, if unsolicited, messages about loan opportunities or other topics related to your future home. Others may be scams targeting new homeowners. Look closely at unexpected mail and keep the signs of scams in mind.