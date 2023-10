The Nine Wonders Optimist Club installed new officers for the following year at their meeting on Sept. 19. President Gina Whitlock, Secretary/Treasurer Debbie Floyd. Vice President Gabby Kinnett, Vice President Suzette Berning, Past President Brenda Beaty. (One year directors) Terry Floyd and Kelly Chism, (Two year directors) Joyce Whitlock and Judy Brackenridge and (Three year directors) Stephanie Arnold and Crissa Gardner.