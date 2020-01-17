ZION LUTHERAN DONATES TO WALKER FIRE DEPARTMENT – The Zion Lutheran Church and School of Prairie City/Rockville recently donated to the Walker Rural Fire Department. The money was raised from proceeds from the popular Germanfest that is held in October. This year the proceeds were given to the Appleton City and Walker Fire Department.

The department is thankful for the donation and will use it for firefighting equipment.

Pictured are (from left) Lane Koehn, Ed Thomas, Harold Walters, Wade Rapp, Paul Reedy, Glen Hays, Russell Hays, Clayton Jones, Mason Jones, Rayce Johnston, Trenton Moore and Robert McGinnis.