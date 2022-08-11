by Julia Snethen & Marge Zink

Sunday morning worship service at the Rockville United Methodist Church was conducted by Pastor Linda Wansing entitled “Do we truly need a sign?” taken from Mark 8:11-13. You are always welcome to join us for worship Sunday at 9 a.m.

Mt. Zion area had some much-needed rain; some areas got more than others, but we were grateful for what we got.

Naked Ladies are blooming, also known as surprise lilies. Sunflowers are blooming along the roadside. Gardens are still producing.

Mt. Zion area had lost phone service the past month no long distance and as of last week no service at all, sure is unhandy for us who don’t have a cell phone.

Dixie Peterson made it back to Truman Lake Manor for therapy, after spending several days in the hospital.

We wish Donna Harris a speedy recovery from surgery the past week.

Wanda Rector had hand surgery, she is doing well, planning her next trip.

Rockville Hand Quilters met Thursday to enjoy an afternoon of quilting and enjoyed visiting with two visitors. Come visit or quilt with us every Thursday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rockville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Over at the Robin Siegismund Farm, Belle thinks dog days of summer are here and she doesn’t like the name for those believe it means “lazy days lay around in the heat.” Belle wants you to know she is always fine and finds a cool place to lay around in either at home or at Mabel’s.

John and Julia Snethen did their usual with John running the bus route and Julia keeping appointments. Julia found the Unique Boutique open, and she shopped till she dropped, finding many good bargains. Also make a trip to El Dorado Springs on Saturday.

Judy and Terry Piepmier are doing fine. Terry worked the election, Judy getting ready for another doctor visit still smiling.