“As spring approaches, cattle operations face a range of important management decisions,” says Patrick Davis, MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist. Engaging your local veterinarian can provide guidance, as they possess the expertise required to support sound management choices that enhance productivity and profitability. Davis will address how veterinarians can be effectively utilized to advise on management strategies that contribute to the success of your cattle operation.

“Reproductive efficiency is a critical component of successful cattle operations,” says Davis. Performing pregnancy checks and timely removal of non-pregnant cows enhances both reproductive outcomes and operational cost management. Prebreeding examinations for heifers, including the culling of individuals with inadequate pelvic dimensions and or unsound reproductive tracts prior to the breeding season, enables resource allocation towards productive females, thereby supporting long-term operational success. Additionally, early pregnancy assessments of prospective replacement heifers, followed by the culling of open heifers, further improves resource utilization and overall productivity. Davis recommends regular involvement of a veterinarian in these processes to support effective herd management.

“Bull management plays an essential role in the overall productivity of cattle operations,” says Davis. Given the current market conditions for calves and herd bulls, any factor adversely affecting bull performance or calf crop percentages can significantly hinder operational success. Conducting bull breeding soundness examinations prior to each breeding season is crucial to confirm that only bulls with optimal fertility are selected for breeding pastures. Additionally, this period presents an opportunity to update vaccinations, thereby promoting optimum health among bulls within the operation. Davis advises consulting your veterinarian 30 to 60 days before the breeding season to arrange breeding soundness exams and inquire about available programs offering discounted rates for bull vaccinations and parasite control.

“Calf weaning management and health are important and impacting the calf’s future performance,” says Davis. He recommends calf processing procedures, such as dehorning and castration, be done before weaning to minimize stress during weaning and prevent later health and performance issues. Vaccinations should also be administered preweaning to strengthen immunity and reduce post-weaning health problems. Davis suggests working closely with your veterinarian to create a tailored vaccination and processing plan prior to weaning, that promotes proper immunity, reduces postweaning stress, and contributes to long-term calf success.

“Cow herd health is essential for success of any cattle operation,” says Davis. Spring is an ideal time to update vaccinations as cows pass through the chute, helping to build optimal immunity within the herd. MU Extension offers guidance on cow herd vaccinations, available at MU Extension Guide G2044: https://extension.missouri.edu/publications/g2044. Davis recommends using this guide in collaboration with a veterinarian to create a vaccination plan that supports peak performance, health, and contributes to a successful cattle operation.

For more information on topics discussed contact Davis at (417) 276-3313 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu or your local MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist.