by Bella Wooldridge, 9

As high school goes on students start to wake up on the wrong side of the bed, by them thinking of all the bad things that happened to them when they are at school. All of us at the Canine Courier think it is a good idea to help kids find ways to start their day off on the right foot. So here are ten ways to wake up on the right side of the bed.

1. Open those eyes when the alarm goes off, the reason is when you close your eyes again you might fall asleep and then wake up later almost late for school.

2. Stretch — starting with your legs, then arms, then back. Stretching is a good way to wake you and your body up. Another reason to stretch is that your muscles won’t be so tense and you will be able to do more as soon as you wake up.

3. Think of three things that you’re thankful for or excited about on this new day. Like your friend, hobbies you can do at school, and other things about school that make you glad to be there.

4. Think of all the things you love to do that make your day better at school. Like getting to see your family after school or pets.

5. Smile as you think of what the day can bring. When you smile, your brain releases tiny molecules called neuropeptides to help fight off stress. In the long one helps you to be happier.

6. Drink a glass of water. When you drink a glass of water first thing in the morning it helps rehydrate your body and it can wake you up.

7. Write down some goals you have for the day or even just goals you have for after you wake up this will help you focus on something other than the things that you don’t want to do.

8. If you’re an early bird and take showers in the morning then put on some music that helps get you pumped up and happy. This will help your brain be prepared for the day and it also distracts you from all the things you hate.

9. Tell yourself that it’s going to be a good day. When you first wake up you most likely think that the day is going to suck but waking up with a positive attitude can help you manifest a good day.

10. Switch up your everyday morning routine. Whether you just do things in a different order or do completely different things then that can help make you excited to get up or to do more and get the day started.

Waking up on the right side of the bed can make your life better and full of more opportunities you strengthen your body’s second magnetic field, which in turn, boosts the energy flow in your body. Which in the long run is better, healthier, and makes you happy.