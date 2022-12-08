The holidays are a time to show loved ones near and far how much you care. However, it can be hard to get presents for everyone on your gift list that are meaningful and unique while staying within your budget.

Gift-giving isn’t just a holiday tradition. It’s a beautiful way to connect with those who matter most to you. Choose one or all of these personalized gifts for your friends, family and co-workers this holiday season from Zazzle to show that you care and experience the joy of connection.

Zazzle wants to help you win this gifting season with one-of-a-kind gifts that won’t break the bank and are designed by talented creators from around the world. Check out these 12 customizable gifts perfect for everyone on your list that are sure to bring joy this holiday season.

1. Letter name necklace

Small tokens can have a big impact. An elegant, custom silver gold letter name necklace may be small, but whoever receives it will remember you every time they wear it. Whether it’s your loved one’s name or a word that is special to them, these delicate capital letters will shimmer and shine as they capture the light.

2. Tie bar, money clip and cufflinks set

A sophisticated and practical present will let your loved one know how much you care this holiday season. For example, this classic gentleman’s gift set of cuff links, money clip and tie clip is stylish, useful and can be custom engraved with the recipient’s name or other words. The set comes in a wooden gift box that doubles as storage for this stunning set that is sure to impress the recipient.

3. Pizza serving board

The holidays are almost synonymous with family meals. For the home chefs in your family who bring the best dishes to your holiday gatherings, gift them a kitchen gadget they can use year-round like a pizza serving board. This beautiful, engraved wood pizza serving board is not only a fun addition to pizza night, but it doubles as a kitchen decoration.

4. Pickleball paddle

As the new year approaches, many friends and family members are likely to make resolutions to get more active. Support their goals by gifting them some sports equipment! Do you have a loved one who plays pickleball or is looking to get into it? Gift them a personalized pickleball paddle in retro stripe sunrise or another design so they can play on the court in style.

5. Monogrammed yoga mat

Is your bestie into yoga? Help them take their practice to the next level with a monogrammed yoga mat. Whether you choose the garden whimsy greenery design or another that fits your friend’s style, they’ll appreciate this sustainable gift that marries art, functionality and personal expression.

6. Lumbar pillow

The winter weather is the perfect time to stay indoors and relax. Help your loved ones experience the joy of cocooning this season with lumbar and throw pillows. If your family member is incredibly proud of their hometown or missing home, gift them a custom city map lumbar pillow. This stylish black, white and gray pillow can be personalized with your loved one’s city’s name, coordinates and map.

7. Custom painting notebook

Another common resolution for the new year is getting more organized. Help your friends and family members with their New Year aspirations with a personalized spiral notebook! You can customize the front and back covers with images and text and choose from several notebook styles, colors and page designs to gift a truly one-of-a-kind notebook.

8. Wall poster

Wall art is a form of expression and home decorating. Help your loved ones refresh their home’s look with a high-quality wall poster like this Mid-Century Modern Empowered print. Choose a size that will best fit your friend or family member’s space the best and pick a matte or semigloss poster paper, heavy-weight matte paper or premium gloss canvas.

9. Tote bag

Tote bags are a fun and functional gift for anyone on your holiday list. Your friend can keep this funny Thank You tote bag in their car for shopping trips or use it as an everyday bag to carry around their essentials. Best of all, they can use this gift to carry the others they receive this season!

10. Monogrammed coasters

Chances are that you have a couple friends or family members who regularly host get-togethers. Give them another reason to host this season by gifting them stylish monogrammed coasters. These 100% glass coasters are perfect for hot or cold drinks or can even be used as a trivet for small pots and pans to keep counters and tables scratch-free.

11. Personalized recipe binder

One of the joys of celebrating the holidays is taking part in family traditions, like baking or cooking family recipes. Keep Grandma’s recipes safe and organized with a personalized recipe 3-ring binder. This watercolor orange citrus design will bring a bright spot of color to any kitchen and fits up to 275 pages for all of your family recipes.

12. Custom Post-it notes

Give your friend or co-worker a gift they can use at home or in the office! These minimalist light pink striped Post-it notes come in various sizes and can be personalized with a recipient’s name and a title or slogan.