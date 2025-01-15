This week marked our return to Jefferson City to start the 2025 legislative session. As a united caucus, we stand ready to focus on the issues by moving forward and providing results. Our priorities will be public safety, tax reform, pro-life issues, initiative petition reform and a focus on education.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at 573-751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.