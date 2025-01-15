Throughout the year, BBB tracks the riskiest scams that cost people time, money and energy – and as we welcome 2025, we’re sharing our resolutions for a fraud-free New Year.

This year’s BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report found that investment and cryptocurrency scams were the riskiest, followed by employment scams and online purchase scams.

Though online purchase scams fell to #3 this year, scams of any variety that were perpetrated online made up nearly 70% of all reports. Scams on social media also increased more than 56% from the prior year.

With all this in mind, BBB recommends that your resolutions this year include taking a couple precautions to avoid fraud. As a general rule, check and double check when buying anything online, especially if it’s from an unfamiliar business or a social media ad.

Have a safe, fraud-free and happy New Year!

I resolve to…

• …avoid sending money to strangers. If you haven’t met a person face-to-face, don’t send them money – even if you’ve been talking to them for weeks or months. This is especially true if they ask you to send money through a prepaid debit card or a payment app, or if they tell you they have a special investment or cryptocurrency opportunity for you. These payment methods are hard to trace, and your money will be difficult or impossible to recover. Scammers will try to trick you into panicking or say it’s an emergency. Stop and think before you make a move.

• …do research before shopping, especially online. Research retailers at BBB.org before shopping, especially if it’s an online retailer or one that isn’t familiar to you. Double check websites before you purchase to make sure you’re not dealing with a lookalike. Make sure the business has a physical address listed, and check for a lock icon or https:// in the web address bar (this means your payment is secure).

• …be cautious with email. Remember that scammers can make emails look like they are from a legitimate business, government agency, or reputable organization (even BBB!). Never click on links or open attachments in unsolicited emails.

• …protect my personal information. Protect yourself from identity theft! Never share your financial information, birthdate, address, Social Security number or Medicare number with someone who contacts you unsolicited.

• …create strong, unique passwords. Use strong, varied passwords across accounts to make it harder for fraudsters to access multiple accounts if one is compromised. Consider using two-factor authentication for an extra layer of security.

• …be social media smart. Use privacy settings on your social media profiles and only connect with people you know. Limit personal information in your profile – scammers may use it to earn your trust. Be careful when buying products you see on social media. BBB Scam Tracker has received thousands of complaints about misleading Facebook and Instagram ads.

• …keep my computer safe. Install antivirus software on your computer and check regularly for software and operating system updates and patches. This helps protect you from malware.

• …regularly check my financial accounts. Reviewing your bank and credit card statements regularly can help you catch unauthorized transactions early.

• …get everything in writing. Always get verbal agreements in writing to limit miscommunication and misunderstandings between what you expect and what the business delivers. Read contracts carefully before signing them.

• …stay up to date on the latest scams. Staying informed helps you recognize scams before they happen.

BBB resources to help you keep your resolutions:

• At BBB.org, you can research businesses and find out if they’re BBB Accredited.

• BBB Scam Tracker can show you what scams are happening in your area, or you can report a scam to help BBB warn others.

• If you think you’ve experienced a scam, BBB’s Scam Survival Toolkit can help you make a recovery plan.

• BBB’s New Year’s guide has more tips for getting a fresh start in 2025.