By Mark Alford

What’s Going On in Washington— Good news doesn’t always make the headlines — but this week, even CNN and CBS News are cheering the drop in gas prices. And that’s something worth celebrating. Nationally, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen below $3 for the first time since 2021 — the lowest in years!

That means one thing: President Trump and House Republican’s America-First energy agenda is working — and it’s working so well that even networks usually quick to criticize are reporting the relief with a smile. When gas prices go down, American families go forward.

For too long, hardworking folks in Missouri’s Fourth District were watching prices surge. Filling the tank felt like a financial burden. But today, every driver pulling up to the pump is getting a little break — especially meaningful during the most expensive travel season of the year.

According to AAA data, the statewide average price for regular gasoline in Missouri is currently about $2.64 per gallon, which is lower than in prior months. This isn’t a coincidence. Under strong Republican leadership, the United States is once again embracing American energy production, restoring stability to supply, and rejecting destructive policies that made us more dependent and more vulnerable.

But the bigger shift is clear: we’re choosing strength over scarcity. And when America is strong, families prosper. Farmers, truckers, and small business owners here in the Show Me State feel the difference first. In a district where we drive long distances to church, school, and work, these savings matter. They mean presents under the tree, more meals shared around the table, and more confidence in a future built on common-sense conservative policy.

Let’s call this what it is: an early Christmas gift–American productivity and energy leadership that puts our people first.

Of course, challenges remain. Inflation has taken a toll on every household. But as we close out the year, this progress proves that when we unleash American energy, Americans win. It’s the momentum we can build on. It’s proof that turning the corner is not only possible — it’s already happening.

So while you’re filling up the tank before heading to see loved ones in Sedalia, Warsaw, Cass County, or the Lake — take a moment to appreciate that price on the sign. It’s more than numbers.

It’s a reminder that America works best when America is working.