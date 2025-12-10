From the El Dorado Sun Newsroom

The El Dorado Springs Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead inside a residence on Thursday morning in the 600 block of South Grand Street.

According to a news release from Police Chief Brett Dawn, officers were dispatched around the morning of Dec. 4 for a check-well-being call. When officers arrived, they found two deceased individuals inside the home. Investigators from the El Dorado Springs Police Department and the Nevada Police Department responded to the scene.

Authorities said the incident appears to be isolated and poses no threat to the community.

On Dec. 8, the El Dorado Springs Sun contacted Cedar County Coroner Danny Green, who confirmed the investigation remains active. Green said no additional details could be released.

Green also expressed concern regarding the volume of social media speculation surrounding the case, noting that misinformation can be distressing for surviving family members. He urged the public to be cautious and considerate about what they post online while the investigation is ongoing.

The police department stated no further information will be released at this time.