NRCS in Missouri Accepting Applications from Producers, Landowners for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program.

Columbia, Missouri, October 2, 2024 – USDA is accepting applications from agricultural producers and forest landowners in Missouri for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP), which helps producers enroll wetlands, grasslands, and farmlands into conservation easements.

While USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) accepts ACEP applications year-round, Missouri producers and landowners should apply by the following dates to be considered for funding in the current cycle. Applications received after the ranking date will automatically be considered during the next funding cycle. Funding is provided through a competitive process.

• ACEP IRA – Oct. 4, 2024

• ACEP-WRE Farm Bill – Nov. 15, 2024

• ACEP-ALE Farm Bill – Nov. 15, 2024

• ACEP IRA – Dec. 20, 2024

The Inflation Reduction Act funding is in addition to the funding authorized and available under the Farm Bill. Nationwide, the fiscal year 2025 authorized amount for the Inflation Reduction Act funding for ACEP is $500 million.

ACEP enrollment options include:

• ACEP-Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE): Helps restore, protect, and enhance wetlands on eligible land. Wetland reserve easements are either perpetual, 30-years, or maximum duration under state law, or 30-year contracts (for Indian Tribes).

• ACEP-Agricultural Land Easements (ALE): Protects farmlands and grasslands by limiting non-agricultural uses of the land. Agricultural Land Easements are either perpetual or the maximum duration allowed under State law.

To learn more or apply, please visit your local USDA Service Center, or contact Ryan Peck, State Easements Coordinator, at ryan.peck@usda.gov or (573) 876-9406.