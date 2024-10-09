The cooler temperatures and changing leaves are a tell-tell sign that winter is on its way. In preparation, the Missouri Department of Transportation will hold its annual winter operations drill on Thursday, Oct. 10. Motorists may notice an increased number of MoDOT trucks on state routes during the drill, which will begin at 8 a.m. in rural areas and 9 a.m. in urban areas. The exercise should be completed by 3 p.m. With turnover rates and many positions still open, driver training on this day is more critical than ever.

“Going into this winter season, nearly 19% of our snowplow operators have less than one year of experience and more than one-third will have less than three years of experience,” said MoDOT State Maintenance Director Darin Hamelink. “The past three years did not include many significant winter storms, making this training more critical than ever. All snowplow operators will drive their routes to get familiar with the details of the road without any snow and ice.”

MoDOT has approximately 3,000 employees across the state involved in work to clear roads and bridges when winter weather hits. During the drill, MoDOT employees will react to a simulated forecast of significant snow for the entire state. The department’s emergency operations centers will active, and all employees involved in winter operations will be deployed to their trucks. Emergency communications systems will also be tested.

“Safety is a priority at MoDOT. The drill ensures that proper equipment, plowing techniques and safety measures are used by every MoDOT employee,” said Hamelink. “In addition, every piece of equipment—every truck, motor grader, snow blower and tractor—is inspected and calibrated to conserve materials and operate efficiently and safely.”

MoDOT spent $38 million on winter operations last year and used 81,000 tons of salt; 928,000 gallons of salt brine; and 134,000 gallons of beet juice.

MoDOT is several hundred employees short of having full staff to plow two 12-hour shifts. Applicants are being accepted now for full-time maintenance workers and for emergency equipment operators. “If you’re a service-oriented individual who is at least 18 years old and can successfully complete a criminal background check and drug screening, we want you to consider a career to keep Missouri moving during the winter season and beyond,” said Hamelink.

More information and how to apply is available at www.modot.org/opportunities-maintenance.