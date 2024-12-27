As temperatures drop, it’s important to make sure your furnace is in working order so you don’t have any chilly surprises. But if a broken furnace does catch you off guard this winter, don’t panic. Take your time to find a trusted contractor.

BBB often receives reports from customers of unscrupulous businesses who take advantage of customers in emergency situations by overcharging them, not finishing projects or failing to contact them.

Good heating contractors and companies are in high demand during winter, so don’t be surprised if you can’t get your furnace fixed immediately – and don’t rush into a deal with the first company you find. Research first to make sure you’re not dealing with a bad actor.

Tips for finding a heating contractor:

• Research companies with BBB. Visit BBB.org to find HVAC companies near you. There, you can see BBB Business Profiles with customer reviews, any history of complaints and whether the company is BBB Accredited. Always confirm that the company is licensed and insured.

• Compare prices and service packages. Get at least three estimates for any heating repair, maintenance or replacement project. The estimates should provide a full description of the services the company will provide and the materials they will use.

• Ask about a warranty. Find out if the company offers any type of warranty or guarantee, and make sure you understand the terms and conditions of the coverage. Check the warranty on your current air conditioning unit to determine whether any repairs or replacements are covered.

• Get it in writing. Make sure you get a written contract that covers all details of the job, including the expected start and completion dates. Read the contract carefully before signing or paying any money. Keep your contract for future reference and ask the contractor to provide a lien waiver – a statement that all suppliers and contractors have been paid for materials and labor – when the job is completed.

• Ask about energy efficiency. Many new furnace units are manufactured to be energy efficient. Look for the ENERGY STAR label on energy efficient products that may cost a little more up front, but could help you save money on energy costs over time. Some models may even be eligible for a tax credit – your contractor can help you verify this and can provide the Manufacturer Certification Statement for the equipment you plan to purchase.