From the El Dorado Springs Newsroom

NEVADA, Mo. — Colt Bromley, a resident of Collins currently being held at the Cedar County Jail, is scheduled for sentencing on February 28, 2025. The sentencing comes after a jury rendered a guilty verdict against Bromley on six charges stemming from a 2023 home invasion case.

Court records indicate that Bromley was found guilty from December 3 to 5 of this year for the following offenses: second-degree assault (felony), armed criminal action (felony), first-degree trespass (misdemeanor), and three counts of fourth-degree assault (misdemeanor).

According to court documents, the incident occurred in November 2023, when Bromley forcibly entered a woman’s home, brandishing an AR-15-style pistol. He reportedly discharged the weapon inside the residence, with bullets penetrating a bathroom wall and striking the adjacent bedroom. At the time, the woman was attempting to protect her two and five-year-old children from the gunfire as several rounds hit the bed where the family was sheltering.

