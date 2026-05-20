Older Americans Month is a time to recognize older adults’ contributions, learn about aging and encourage older adults and their families to advocate for themselves, manage their health, and make informed decisions that support their independence.

The choice of an assisted living facility impacts all the above. Whether you’re deciding for yourself or a loved one, you want to find a new home that you can trust to meet all your clinical, financial and lifestyle needs, so it’s important to have all the facts.

BBB recommends researching potential facilities as part of the decision-making process. You can check out companies at BBB.org to see reviews, complaints and whether they are BBB Accredited, which means they’ve agreed to uphold high ethical standards.

How should I choose an assisted living facility?

• Get recommendations. Ask friends, family, and your doctor for local recommendations. If someone you know lives in an assisted living facility, ask them how they like it. You can also use the Eldercare Locator, a public service of the Administration on Aging (AoA), to find information on trusted assisted living centers, or check out BBB Accredited assisted living facilities in your area.

• Read reviews. Check online or at BBB.org to see reviews from past or current clients. This can give you an idea of a facility’s track record before you move forward with a tour or consultation.

• Consider your needs. Residents in assisted living facilities may need help with some aspects of daily living, like bathing, dressing, housekeeping or transportation. Some assisted living communities specialize in supporting people with specific conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease. As you’re researching facilities, make sure you’re clear on the level and type of care they provide.

• Consider the cost. Medicare doesn’t cover room and board for assisted living, but it may cover some care you receive while living there. If you need help paying for assisted living, speak with a financial advisor. Assisted living staff may also be aware of local resources and assistance programs you can use.

• Ask a long-term care ombudsperson for advice. A long-term care ombudsman is an advocate for residents of assisted living facilities and similar adult care homes. You can look up your local ombudsperson, who can help you investigate facilities and get to know their track record.

• Think about location. Facilities close to friends and families are often the best choice. Not only will they allow residents to receive visitors, but employees will also know that their care is under the scrutiny of the resident’s visitors.

• Compare several facilities before you decide. Don’t just choose the first facility you visit. Instead, tour several facilities and compare them.

• Ask plenty of questions. The more information you gather, the better prepared you will be to choose a facility. This checklist from AARP can help you cover your bases and make sure you have all the information you need on costs and contracts, care and medical services, amenities, visitation rules and resident activities. Write down your questions and answers you receive, and take your list with you when you visit a potential facility to make comparison shopping easier.

• Be observant when you visit the facility. Keep your eyes open to the cleanliness, activities, safety features, common areas, how friendly the staff is and how healthy and happy the residents seem. Ask any residents you meet about their experience.

• Carefully review contracts. Read your contract from start to finish before you sign. Keep an eye out for unexpected fees or deposits, so you won’t have any surprises when your first bill arrives. Pay attention to the rules regarding discharging or evicting a resident, late or missed payments, and how the facility handles (or limits) your right to file a lawsuit should something go awry.