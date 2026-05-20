Taberville Report

by Bobby Dains

Dains Fish Farm

After hours 660-781-8020

They are really catching fish.

They are catching flatheads and blue cats on trot iines, throw lines, limb lines and rod and reel. All the flatheads were caught on live bait,

We are open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday now that snagging season is over.

Caplinger Woods

by Stephanie Finch

417/276-3838

Fishing is fabulous. They are catching catfish, crappie and a few walleye off the bridge. The shad are running.

The Corps is running water every night.

We serve biscuits and gravy on Saturday and Sunday from when we open at 9 a.m. until we run out. The biscuits are big. We ran out again and I made more.

We are open Monday thru Saturday 9-6 and Sundays 9-5.

Orleans Trail

by Gator Shaw

573/721-2866

Crappie are starting to bed up. Big bass are hitting. Walleye are hitting crankbaits trolled at 1.5 mph.

We are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

The lake is 2 1//2 feet high. Water temp is 65 degrees.