Taberville Report
by Bobby Dains
Dains Fish Farm
After hours 660-781-8020
They are really catching fish.
They are catching flatheads and blue cats on trot iines, throw lines, limb lines and rod and reel. All the flatheads were caught on live bait,
We are open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday now that snagging season is over.
Caplinger Woods
by Stephanie Finch
417/276-3838
Fishing is fabulous. They are catching catfish, crappie and a few walleye off the bridge. The shad are running.
The Corps is running water every night.
We serve biscuits and gravy on Saturday and Sunday from when we open at 9 a.m. until we run out. The biscuits are big. We ran out again and I made more.
We are open Monday thru Saturday 9-6 and Sundays 9-5.
Orleans Trail
by Gator Shaw
573/721-2866
Crappie are starting to bed up. Big bass are hitting. Walleye are hitting crankbaits trolled at 1.5 mph.
We are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
The lake is 2 1//2 feet high. Water temp is 65 degrees.
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