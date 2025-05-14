Better Business Bureau® (BBB®) has tips to help you save money on air conditioning this summer or find a contractor if you need a tune-up.

It’s tempting to blast the AC in the muggy Midwestern heat, but running it at full tilt all day is cost-prohibitive for many. Air conditioners eat up a lot of energy, accounting for 12 percent of the nation’s electricity use and costing homeowners a collective $29 billion annually.

Luckily, there are steps you can take at home to help keep your cooling bills down during heat waves. Some are quick fixes you can tackle yourself; for others, you might want to bring in a professional to help make your home more energy-efficient.

A little housekeeping can go a long way toward reducing your costs – and for bigger repairs, maintenance, or replacements, you can find a reliable contractor at BBB.org.

How can I save money on AC?

• Insulate properly. Prepare for the heat by making sure window AC units are installed snugly and insulated. Check your AC ducts for proper insulation (or find a trusted contractor at BBB.org to help you). Weather-strip your doors and windowsills to keep cool air inside the house where it belongs.

• Keep it clean. Clean or change your AC’s air filter every month or two during hot months – when the filter is dirty, your system has to work harder to cool the house, which costs you more. (And if too much dust or dirt builds up, you may be in for some expensive repairs.) Check and clean your evaporator coil annually, and trim back any branches or plants that might be limiting airflow.

• Keep the air flowing. Ceiling fans and window fans can help you cool your home without needing to turn down your thermostat.

• Don’t run it if you don’t need it. Save money and help your AC cool more effectively by turning it off at night or opening windows on cooler days. Set the thermostat at a slightly higher temperature if you’ll be away from home all day.

• Stay in the shade. Installing reflective materials between your curtains and windows can help keep temperatures down in extreme heat. Drawing the curtains will also help keep your home cool.

• Stay on top of repairs and maintenance. An annual inspection in the spring may help prevent issues from popping up later in the summer.

• Consider switching to a high-efficiency unit. This can help you reduce energy use, which in turn saves money. Some models are eligible for a tax credit. Industry groups like the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute and the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers provide appliance ratings and other tips. Your HVAC contractor can help you find energy-efficient options and can provide the Manufacturer Certification Statement for any equipment you plan to purchase.

How do I find a trustworthy contractor?

• Do your research. Visit BBB.org to find trusted local contractors who can help keep your AC in good shape. Check for BBB Accreditation and read customer reviews and complaints to get an idea of the business’ track record. Always confirm that the company or contractor is licensed and insured.

• Get multiple quotes. Get at least three estimates for any air conditioning repair, maintenance or replacement. All bids should be in writing and should include a full description of the services to be provided and the materials to be used. You can use BBB’s Get a Quote service to request quotes from trusted Accredited Businesses.

• Watch for red flags. If a company is hard to contact for a quote, it could be a warning sign that they will not communicate well during a project. Other red flags include companies that insist on cash-only deals, use high-pressure sales tactics, require high payments up front (never pay in full before the work is done) or won’t use a written contract.