Odds are you’ll be part of the rush to return a gift this holiday season – retailers are expecting 17% of their holiday sales to be returned this year. And like many, you probably want that process to be as easy, convenient and inexpensive as possible.

Unfortunately, holiday returns can be more complicated than usual. Stores have unique return policies and often adjust them for the holiday season. Many retailers are also adopting new policies as more consumers opt to shop for gifts online, such as “returnless” or “keep it” policies. And stores can be crowded during the holidays, even as we head into the new year.

While you can’t change the fact that returns are sometimes a pain, you can make things a little easier by preparing as much as possible. Most importantly: Check store policies before you head over in-person or start a return online. It’s better to ask than to find out too late that you made the wrong assumption.

How can I make holiday returns quick and easy?

• Research retailers beforehand. Look up the business on BBB.org to check its rating, reviews, and complaints before purchasing, especially if you are unfamiliar with the retailer. This can help avoid issues with returns later.

• Check or ask about the return policy beforehand. This is the best way to prevent surprise return issues. If you’re shopping at a brick-and-mortar store, ask if you can return or exchange an item for a cash refund or store credit. Verify the time limit for returns or exchanges – some stores have extended return periods for the holidays, while seasonal stores might have limited post-holiday hours.

• Remember that online returns might have different policies. You can typically find a return policy on the seller’s website. Find out whether the store will deduct shipping costs or restocking fees from the price of your returned item. Some online retailers offer a “keep it” policy, where you receive a refund but don’t ship the item back to the retailer.

• Ask for a gift receipt and include it with the gift. If possible, don’t remove items from their boxes before wrapping – the original packaging may be required for a return. Leave tags on clothing. If you remove or cross out the price on the tag, try to leave the item number or bar code visible so the store can process the return.

• Keep your own receipt. Even if you include the gift receipt with the gift, it’s still wise to keep a copy of your own original receipt in case the gift recipient runs into issues with their return.

• Know the rules for returning gifts without a receipt. Returning gifts without a receipt can be tricky. Without a receipt, most retailers offer store credit or an exchange rather than a full refund to your original method of payment, especially if the item is marked down or on clearance.

• Remember that sale or clearance items may have different policies. Stores often consider sale or clearance items to be final sale, so ask before buying.

• Ask about restocking fees. Some stores charge a restocking or “open box” fee for returns made via mail, particularly for electronic products or big-ticket items.

• Watch out for return scams. Be on the lookout for fraudulent return policies or suspicious third-party return services that promise to handle the process for you. Always go to the official website for the business or a brick-and-mortar location to process your returns.

• Time returns wisely. Return lines can be long the day after Christmas, but don’t wait too long to return your items. Pick a time when the store is less likely to be crowded. Be considerate to customer service clerks. If you are a regular customer or have a store credit account, politely mention that as you discuss return options – stores are usually willing to accommodate loyal customers.