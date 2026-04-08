Phishing isn’t just suspicious emails anymore. As more real businesses use text messages to communicate with their customers, scammers are sending texts of their own – and it’s easy for them to make the texts seem realistic, especially with AI.

In recent weeks, BBB has received reports about texts that follow the same script: “[Recipient name], it’s Sam with [Local town name] Windows. We are working near [recipient home address] this week doing install quotes, want one?”

Because the alleged home improvement companies sending these texts don’t appear to exist, it’s likely that this is a series of phishing texts similar to the “Jessica from loan processing” scam.

This version takes advantage of the spring home improvement season and personal information like home addresses and first names to convince recipients they’re talking to a real company. The next step in the scam may be a request for more personal information or a payment (for example, a deposit for the “window installation”).

It can be tough to tell when a text is a scam, but there are a few giveaways. A good rule of thumb is to be cautious when someone contacts you out of the blue – even if they seem like someone you could trust. Keep in mind that scammers can impersonate real companies, and always verify before sending personal information or money.

How can I tell if a text is a scam?

• Be wary of unexpected messages. Scammers often impersonate someone they think you’ll trust, such as your bank or a local company. Even if a message looks like it’s from someone familiar, be cautious if comes out of the blue or if they contact you in a way you’re not used to.

• Look up the company. A quick online search should reveal a website, a social media profile or other evidence that the company texting you exists. You can also look up companies at BBB.org to see their rating and Accreditation status. Finally, try searching the company name in BBB Scam Tracker – it’s not uncommon for phishing text scams to use the same language repeatedly, and someone may have already reported it to BBB.

• Don’t believe everything you see. Emails and websites are easy to fake with copied logos or AI-generated images, and caller ID can be spoofed to look however a scammer wants it to look. Verify suspicious messages by calling the company yourself using an official phone number.

• Remember that personalized doesn’t always mean trustworthy. Like the window company texts, some phishing scams use publicly available information (like your first name or home address) to make their messages more convincing. AI tools have made it easier for scammers to generate lots of messages quickly, so don’t assume a text is safe just because it contains a personal detail.

What do I do if I get a scam text?

• Don’t click links or download attachments. They can download malware onto your device or lead to an online form designed to steal your personal information.

• Don’t respond. It’s safest to block the number and delete the message. Responding may seem polite, but it just gives scammers more chances to try to trick you. Some texts might ask you to respond “STOP” or “NO” so you won’t receive future messages – if you do, they’ll know you have an active phone number and may target you again.

• Report it. Report the message to BBB Scam Tracker. If you’d like, you can tell BBB exactly what the message said (we won’t publish any personal information). This helps us identify and track trending scams.